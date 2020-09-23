Advertisement

Organizers cancel Donald Driver Charity Softball doubleheader

WBAY file photo of a Donald Driver Charity Softball Game
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2020 Donald Driver Charity Softball doubleheader has been canceled this year.

According to organizers, the health and safety of fans and players were put above everything else, and they made the decision to cancel the event.

All fans with tickets for the 2020 event will have their original tickets and seats transferred to the 2021 Donald Driver Charity Softball game.

Organizers say new tickets will be sent when a date for the 2021 event is chosen.

Any fans who would like to donate this year’s ticket money to the Donald Driver Foundation may do so, or ask for a refund for the full ticket price.

Fans who want to donate or request a refund are asked to contact the Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 1.

