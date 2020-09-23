Advertisement

More loan money available to rebuild Kenosha businesses

Kenosha picking up the pieces from nights of protests
Kenosha picking up the pieces from nights of protests
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state is making more money available to help small businesses in Kenosha recover from damage during recent unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, officials announced Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said another $3 million would be added to the previously-announced $1 million in no-interest loans for small businesses.

Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig recently told the Police and Fire Commission that damage from the violence that followed Blake’s shooting Aug. 23 has topped $11 million.

The 29-year-old Black man was left partially paralyzed after a white officer shot him seven times in the back as police tried to arrest him.

The shooting, which was recorded on video and seen widely on social media, sparked protests and violence in Kenosha, where roughly two dozen fires were set and numerous businesses were destroyed.

Prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, shot three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a chaotic protest Aug. 25.

“We know Kenoshans are working to reconstruct and repair in the wake of devastation, and we want to do everything we can to support the Kenosha Comeback,” Evers said. “I have seen firsthand the resilience of this community, and we are going to do everything we can to be there as they work to rebuild and move forward together.”

The maximum loan amount available to businesses is $50,000. The WEDC is partnering with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to administer the loans. Affected businesses should contact the alliance to apply for the loans.

The loans can be used to fund repair work, for cleanup and restoration services, operating expenses, temporary space and payroll.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit asks court to force Facebook to ban militias

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
According to the lawsuit, a militia group calling itself the Kenosha Guard put out a call on its Facebook page for armed people to guard property in Kenosha.

Crime

Indictment: Fond du Lac men recruited heroin customer to buy guns

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin identified the men as Jonathan Griffin, 28; Jason Spinks, 37; Shakie Davis; 25; and Treon Dennis, 36.

News

Menards appeals jury award to woman injured in store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A jury last year awarded nearly $40,000 to Darlene Johnson, plus about $145,000 in attorney’s fees against the Eau Claire-based home improvement chain.

News

Red Cross in urgent need of volunteers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Volunteers could be needed for the next few months to help with recovery efforts.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Red Cross needs volunteers

Updated: 7 hours ago
How to help in disaster areas.

News

More contact tracers needed in Wisconsin

Updated: 13 hours ago
More contact tracers needed in Wisconsin

News

Man sentenced to prison in Appleton bar shooting case

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Court records show Henry Nellum, 36, will serve more than 16 years behind bars for his role in a 2017 incident, and will also serve 10 years of extended supervision..

News

Wisconsin state agencies cutting $300 million

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million, including $45 million at the University of Wisconsin System, under the most recent round of reductions Gov. Tony Evers ordered due to losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Organizers cancel Donald Driver Charity Softball doubleheader

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Any fans who would like to donate this year’s ticket money to the Donald Driver Foundation may do so, or ask for a refund for the full ticket price.

News

Princeton woman killed during weekend fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Princeton Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 100 block of West Main Street in Princeton just after 7 a.m.