Advertisement

Menards appeals jury award to woman injured in store

Menards
Menards(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Menard, Inc. is appealing a jury award to a woman who was injured when she fell over a flatbed cart at its store in Minot, North Dakota.

A jury last year awarded nearly $40,000 to Darlene Johnson, plus about $145,000 in attorney’s fees in a civil lawsuit against the home improvement chain, based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Johnson fell onto the cart that had been left in a walkway near the service desk and cracked seven teeth, which required extensive dental work. Her attorneys argued Menards was at fault for not keeping the walking area free of obstructions.

Menards lawyers said Johnson should have been paying closer attention to her surroundings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit asks court to force Facebook to ban militias

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
According to the lawsuit, a militia group calling itself the Kenosha Guard put out a call on its Facebook page for armed people to guard property in Kenosha.

Crime

Indictment: Fond du Lac men recruited heroin customer to buy guns

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin identified the men as Jonathan Griffin, 28; Jason Spinks, 37; Shakie Davis; 25; and Treon Dennis, 36.

State

More loan money available to rebuild Kenosha businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said another $3 million would be added to the previously-announced $1 million in no-interest loans for small businesses.

News

Red Cross in urgent need of volunteers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Volunteers could be needed for the next few months to help with recovery efforts.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Red Cross needs volunteers

Updated: 7 hours ago
How to help in disaster areas.

News

More contact tracers needed in Wisconsin

Updated: 13 hours ago
More contact tracers needed in Wisconsin

News

Man sentenced to prison in Appleton bar shooting case

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Court records show Henry Nellum, 36, will serve more than 16 years behind bars for his role in a 2017 incident, and will also serve 10 years of extended supervision..

News

Wisconsin state agencies cutting $300 million

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million, including $45 million at the University of Wisconsin System, under the most recent round of reductions Gov. Tony Evers ordered due to losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Organizers cancel Donald Driver Charity Softball doubleheader

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Any fans who would like to donate this year’s ticket money to the Donald Driver Foundation may do so, or ask for a refund for the full ticket price.

News

Princeton woman killed during weekend fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Princeton Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 100 block of West Main Street in Princeton just after 7 a.m.