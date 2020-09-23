Menards appeals jury award to woman injured in store

MINOT, N.D. - Menard, Inc. is appealing a jury award to a woman who was injured when she fell over a flatbed cart at its store in Minot, North Dakota.

A jury last year awarded nearly $40,000 to Darlene Johnson, plus about $145,000 in attorney’s fees in a civil lawsuit against the home improvement chain, based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Johnson fell onto the cart that had been left in a walkway near the service desk and cracked seven teeth, which required extensive dental work. Her attorneys argued Menards was at fault for not keeping the walking area free of obstructions.

Menards lawyers said Johnson should have been paying closer attention to her surroundings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.