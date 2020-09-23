Man sentenced to prison in Appleton bar shooting case

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee man has learned his fate after pleading no contest in January to multiple charges stemming from a bar fight which led to one man’s death.

Court records show Henry Nellum, 36, will serve more than 16 years behind bars for his role in a 2017 incident, and will also serve 10 years of extended supervision.

The case goes back to May 20, 2017, when Nellum was fighting with another person at Jack’s Apple Pub when he pulled a gun, according to a criminal complaint. The gun went off.

Appleton Police Lt. Jay Steinke entered the bar with his gun drawn, and investigators say Nellum moved toward Steinke with a gun in his hand.

The investigation found Lt. Steinke opened fire to stop the threat, hitting Nellum and an innocent bystander identified as Jimmie Montell Sanders.

Sanders was shot in the lower back and died from his injuries.

Investigators said Sanders wasn’t involved in the fight with Nelum, who suffered a bicep wound and was treated for his injuries.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting was conducted by the Green Bay Police Department. The Outagamie County District Attorney viewed their findings and ruled that Lt. Steinke was justified in his use of deadly force, and no charges would be filed against him.

Dree Sullivan of Oshkosh was convicted of harboring or aiding a felon in connection to the case. Prosecutors said Sullivan admitted to investigators that she hid Henry Nellum’s gun under her car outside Jack’s Apple Pub.

Nellum entered “no contest” pleas to charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felony Murder, Possession of a Firearm-Convicted Felon, Operate Firearm While Intoxicated, and Carry Concealed Weapon on January 16.

Some of the charges were amended as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Nellum originally faced a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Nellum was sentenced on Monday.

