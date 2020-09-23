Judge punts on voting case over Wisconsin student IDs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge said Wednesday he won’t rule before the election on a lawsuit that challenged a state law requiring college student IDs to have an expiration date in order for them to be used for voter ID.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson canceled a hearing he had scheduled Thursday morning in the case, less than six weeks before the election in the hotly contested battleground state.

Peterson said he didn’t want to cause “chaos and confusion” by ruling in the case so close to the election, noting that absentee voting is already underway.

