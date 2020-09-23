Advertisement

Indictment: Fond du Lac men recruited heroin customer to buy guns

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Four Fond du Lac men have been indicted in a federal firearms case, accused of recruiting a heroin user to buy guns.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin identified the men as Jonathan Griffin, 28; Jason Spinks, 37; Shakie Davis; 25; and Treon Dennis, 36.

The men were indicted for conspiracy to make a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer and possession of firearms by felons.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Fond du Lac Police. The four defendants were dealing heroin in the Fond du Lac area and used their network to recruit a customer to buy 11 firearms for them, according to the indictment. This happened over an eight-month period.

Three of the 11 guns were found at crime scenes in the Chicago area shortly after purchase.

“Investigations into criminal conspiracy networks suspected to be involved in the illegal possession and trafficking of dangerous drugs and firearms have been amongst the greatest of priorities for the City of Fond du Lac Police Department,” said Fond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb. “The gun violence that is associated with the drug trade is an epidemic that is ripping far too many cities in our nation apart and we are committed to preventing that type of criminal activity in our city. I commend the work done by the Officers and Investigators of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department as well as those involved members of the Lake Winnebago Area MEG – Drug Unit, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, for their exceptional investigative efforts in this and other similar investigations.”

If convicted of the charges, the four men face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

