Green Bay neighborhood giving back during Good Neighbor Week

By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Good Neighbor Week and a man in Green Bay is doing what he can to help out people who need a little boost these days. His generosity has even inspired his own neighborhood association which is taking on a project of its own.

Mark Lampereur said he always wants to give back to his community. He has a Little Free Library in front of his home. His family has four of the libraries in different locations.

“One day someone put some food in there, and I said well that’s a great idea, so we started putting food, we started putting masks in there for people that may not be able to go and access masks,” said Lamperuer.

Learning that some of his own neighbors are going hungry, Lampereur has continued to put non-perishables in the box, and this Sunday afternoon he is hosting a free community corn roast on South Fisk Street from 1-6 p.m with social distancing guidelines in place.

“It makes me feel good that I can help my neighbors in any way I can, I mean that was the intent,” said Lampereur.

The Western Corridor Neighborhood Association, inspired by Lampereur’s idea, has created ‘pop-up pantries’ which is a project it’s doing for Good Neighbor Week.

This week is a good reminder that your friendly neighborhood association is a group of volunteers who want to hear from you.

“When you have a great idea of how you can help out in your community or what your community needs, whether you have the time to commit to it or you just want to say ‘hey I think we need this thing,’ that is an amazing contribution, there is nothing we can ask for that’s greater than that,” said Kasey Hock, President of the Western Corridor Neighborhood Association.

