Daily coronavirus case numbers still rising: 1,762 new cases, 8 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports there were 1,762 new coronavirus cases identified in the latest test results and 8 more deaths reported by county health departments.

A key metric, the percentage of tests that came back positive was 13.10% -- down slightly from Tuesday’s 13.34% -- based on 13,453 tests.

Only 3 counties -- Iron, Pepin and Rusk -- did not report new cases. Wednesday’s DHS report adds 329 new cases in Brown County, the most of any county.

The death toll rose by 8 to 1,259, including four deaths in Dodge County, and one each in Brown, Jefferson, Manitowoc and Waukesha counties. The percentage of deaths from known cases is down to 1.19%.

Health experts talk about 7-day and 14-day averages, and in those respects new case numbers are continuing to rise. Wisconsin’s 7-day average is 1,889 new cases per day and the 14-day average is 1,614 cases per day. But we could turn a corner depending on Thursday’s test results. Seven days ago, Wisconsin saw its first day with more than 2,000 positive test results, which will no longer be in the 7-day average starting tomorrow. We haven’t had more than 2,000 positive test results in a day for four days now.

In the 7-day average, 17.23% of tests have come back positive.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the face mask order and declared a new public health emergency Tuesday. Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai has talked about masks extensively on Action 2 News This Morning. You can see some of those interviews here, here and here.

The DHS reported 56 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. Wisconsin is averaging 52.4 hospitalizations a day over the past week.

The latest report on hospital readiness available on Tuesday had 433 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, with 131 in ICU. Taking into account deaths and hospital discharges, that’s 92 more patients in hospitals, including 33 more in ICU, than a week ago.

Statewide, 20% of licensed medical beds are available, which is a hair below the range of 21-25% we’re used to seeing. In the 7-county Northeast Wisconsin region, 26% of beds are available, while in the 8-county Fox Valley region only 14% of beds are open.

A total 6,821 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus who do not need medical treatment continues to outpace the number of people suffering the virus’s most serious symptoms, and the percentage of hospitalizations from all known cases is at 6.5%, which is a number we’ve seen steadily go down through the summer.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Note: The DHS only counts test results for a person once, no matter how many times they are tested.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 214 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 74 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Barron - 425 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 89 cases (+3) (1 death)

Brown - 8,032 cases (+329) (61 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 128 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 155 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Calumet - 942 cases (+21) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 489 cases (+7)

Clark – 347 cases (+16) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 549 cases (+18) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 147 cases (+6)

Dane – 9,040 cases (+93) (41 deaths)

Dodge – 1,677 cases (+27) (14 deaths) (+4)

Door - 264 cases (+19) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 397 cases (+4)

Dunn - 426 cases (+24)

Eau Claire - 1,703 cases (+86) (6 deaths)

Florence - 73 cases (+4) (1 death)

Fond du Lac - 1,840 cases (+41) (13 deaths)

Forest - 231 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Grant - 873 cases (+27) (19 deaths)

Green - 458 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 215 cases (+3)

Iowa - 169 cases (+14)

Iron - 137 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 115 cases (+8) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,278 cases (+35) (8 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 337 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,334 cases (+26) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 428 cases (+14) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 2,785 cases (+87) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 239 cases (+14)

Langlade - 142 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 169 cases (+10) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 918 cases (+13) (3 deaths) (+1)

Marathon - 1,151 cases (+39) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 783 cases (+15) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 207 cases (+5) (1 death)

Menominee - 58 cases (+3) (0 deaths)

Milwaukee – 27,356 (+145) (525 deaths)

Monroe - 423 cases (+15) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 729 cases (+26) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 366 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Outagamie – 3,793 cases (+95) (28 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,259 cases (+19) (19 deaths)

Pepin - 56 cases

Pierce – 414 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Polk – 228 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,270 cases (+26) (4 deaths)

Price - 57 cases (+2)

Racine - 4,585 cases (+26) (94 deaths)

Richland - 95 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,327 cases (+40) (32 deaths)

Rusk - 52 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 832 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 196 cases (+3) (1 death)

Shawano – 643 cases (+37) (1 death)

Sheboygan - 1,501 cases (+9) (15 deaths)

St. Croix - 859 cases (+19) (8 deaths)

Taylor - 157 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 580 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 186 cases (+3)

Vilas - 177 cases (+3) (1 death)

Walworth - 2,503 cases (+19) (34 deaths)

Washburn – 95 cases (+1) (1 death)

Washington - 2,380 cases (+54) (32 deaths)

Waukesha - 6,838 cases (+75) (86 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 942 cases (+8) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 289 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Winnebago – 2,988 cases (+44) (23 deaths)

Wood - 718 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula*

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 12 cases

Chippewa - 50 cases

Delta – 254 cases (5 deaths)

Dickinson – 112 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 144 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 280 cases (2 deaths)

Iron – 91 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw – 7 cases

Luce – 11 cases

Mackinac - 38 cases

Marquette - 282 cases (12 deaths)

Menominee - 289 cases (1 death)

Ontonagon – 41 cases

Schoolcraft - 19 cases

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

