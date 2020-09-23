Contact tracing ramps up as positive COVID-19 tests increase

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - After more than six months of telling people to wear a mask, wash their hands, and social distance, Brown County health officials are expressing frustration.

“Public health staff are getting burned out and are wondering why people won’t listen or take the easy prevention steps we’re recommending,” said Brown County Public Health Officer, Anna Destree.

Over the last two weeks, Brown County has seen a 30 percent positive test rate, something health officials say can be prevented.

“People are going to bars, family gatherings such as weddings, parties. They go to these events unmasked and they’re not keeping their distance. This latest spike seems to be related to these types of gatherings around Labor Day weekend,” said Destree.

The increase in positive tests is causing health officials to hire more contact tracers, which has been another challenge.

“We’ve already hired 11 contact tracers and are looking at internal resources, so people who can be temporarily reassigned to assist us with contact tracing,” said Destree.

Brown County’s website also lists a position for an additional contact tracer.

It’s a strategy the City of Menasha health department is also doing, as health officials there tell us they have 87 contact investigations open, with 14 trained contact tracers to handle the workload.

“The sheer numbers and trajectory and the speed at which this current surge has really challenged us to do everything all at once,” said Nancy McKenney, Public Health Director for the city of Menasha.

Besides masking and keeping a distance, public health officials need your help with one more thing, in the event that you do get a phone call from a contact tracer.

“If they’re positive, we want to know right away who they are in contact with so that we can contain the disease,” said McKenney. “We hope people will fully disclose all of those contacts.”

