Appleton to install 7 secure boxes to drop off absentee ballots

(WBAY photo)
(WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Appleton says seven secure ballot boxes will be installed throughout the city for anyone wishing to vote absentee this year.

City officials say the new ballot boxes, the majority being installed at Fire Stations throughout the city, will be available starting Thursday.

According to officials, the City Clerk’s office has already mailed out 16,000 absentee ballots, and any Appleton residents who requested absentee ballots can return their vote by mail, or at one of the seven ballot boxes, which will be at the following locations:

  1. Fire Station 1 - 700 N. Drew Street
  2. Fire Station 2 - 1801 S. Matthias Street
  3. Fire Station 3 - 801 Grove Street
  4. Fire Station 4 - 724 E. Greenfield Street
  5. Fire Station 5 - 1701 W. Brewster Street
  6. Fire Station 6 - 4930 N. Lightning Drive
  7. Appleton City Hall - 100 N. Appleton Street. Officials say the box will be on City Center Street behind the City Center.

If you’re registered to vote, you can request an absentee ballot by clicking here.

