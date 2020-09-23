7-Eleven to hire additional 20K employees
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - 7-Eleven is looking to hire 20,000 more employees this year.
The world’s largest convenience retail chain already hired more than 50,000 as they’ve seen a demand in products and services since the pandemic started.
It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.
There are more than 9,000 7-Eleven stores in the US.
Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.