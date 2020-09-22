Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear lame-duck lawsuit

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Supreme Court won’t hear a lawsuit Republican legislators filed last year alleging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wasn’t complying with laws passed during a 2018 lame-duck legislative session.

The lawmakers sued in August 2019 contending Kaul wasn’t following provisions in the laws that require him to get lawmakers' permission before settling lawsuits.

The Republicans asked the conservative-leaning Supreme Court to take the case immediately.

The justices ruled 6-1 on Tuesday not to take the case.

The majority noted it upheld the lame duck laws in another decision handed down in July but offered no further explanation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

