UW-Madison professor sounds off on impact of Supreme Court vacancy ahead of election

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The upcoming general election in November is a little more interesting.

During the Action 2 News at 4:30 on Monday, we spoke with Dr. Michael Wagner, a professor at UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication, to discuss the impact the now vacant Supreme Court seat may have on the presidential election.

Wagner touched on how the vacant seat could cause the campaigns to change their tone, as well as how the topic may cause voters' heads to be swimming after a year of major events.

You can watch the full interview above.

The Action 2 News at 4:30 airs Monday - Friday.

