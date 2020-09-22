UW-Green Bay bucking the coronavirus trend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When it comes to the surge in COVID-19 cases on collage campuses around the state, UW-Green Bay is proving to be an exception.

“Other schools like UW-Whitewater, I have some friends that go there, it’s a lot worse there, I’ve actually seen on my social media a couple people I know personally who’ve got the virus, but here I don’t think I could even name a single person who got it,” says UWGB student Bennett Kuehl.

Since the start of classes at the beginning of the month, UWGB has required students living on campus to be tested twice a week.

Since September 2nd, the college has administered 2,316 tests with just 31 confirmed cases, or a 1.3 percent infection rate.

“I’ve never seen anyone in a building without a mask and that’s obviously the number one rule so I would say everyone is doing their part,” says UWGB student Max Zeddis.

Aside from students being compliant with face coverings, the campus offers another advantage.

“Probably just because everything is so spread out here, a lot of the classes are hybrids so probably on 25-percent of the student population is going to class so everyone is spread out, it’s just really helping,” says Zeddis.

“People follow the rules and they just, yeah we just kind of stay away from each other for the most part on campus,” adds UWGB student Andrew Duncan.

And those following the guidelines say it’s frustrating to see so many others their age not.

“I feel like a lot of people my age like to do parties and stuff, so they get a lot closer that they should during quarantine, just a lot of lack of care I guess about how they follow precautions,” says Duncan.

