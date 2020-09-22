State health officials recommend against usual trick-or-treating

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State health officials are recommending against trick-or-treating as usual this Halloween because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health Services says going house-to-house and having in-person contact is not a good idea.

If individual communities decide to go ahead with traditional trick-or-treating, health officials recommend leaving individual treat bags on the porch for children to pick up.

Some Wisconsin communities have scheduled trick-or-treat times as usual, with suggestions for taking precautions. Other communities are conferring with their local health departments before making a decision. At least one community in Wisconsin, Antigo, has already canceled trick-or-treating.

