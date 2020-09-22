Sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations; 1,672 new coronavirus cases ID’d Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has identified more than 104,000 coronavirus cases (104,170) since the pandemic reached our state a little more than 7 months ago.

Another 1,672 coronavirus tests were positive, or 13.34% of the 12,537 tests reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in the last 24-hour period. The death toll rose by 7 to 1,251 as the nation passed 200,000 deaths.

The percentage of positive tests is the lowest since last Wednesday, which was 11.54%, but Wisconsin has identified more than 1,000 cases a day for 12 of the past 14 days. Our calculation of the 14-day average says 15.9% of tests have been positive.

Health experts say Wisconsin needs to get below 5% to show the spread of the virus is under control. That hasn’t happened since August 12, and the state hasn’t had a 7-day average below 5% since June 29.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the face mask order and declared a new public health emergency Tuesday. Several school districts in our area that had in-person classes, including Oshkosh, are moving to online classes, at least temporarily, citing the spread of the coronavirus in their communities.

Hospitals reported 73 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Monday, the most since August 1. The number of hospitalizations has steadily increased over the past 3 weeks; the 7-day average is 51 more patients per day. To date, 6,765 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Wisconsin, which is 1,220 more than a month ago.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus who do not need medical treatment continues to outpace the number of people suffering the virus’s most serious symptoms, and the percentage of hospitalizations compared to all known cases is down to 6.5%.

The latest report on hospital readiness on Monday says there are 433 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, with 131 in ICU. Taking into account deaths and hospital discharges, that’s 92 more patients in hospitals, including 33 more in ICU, than a week ago. Statewide, 22% of licensed medical beds are available, which is within the range we’re used to seeing for the past month.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Note: The DHS only counts test results for a person once, no matter how many times they are tested.

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

