Advertisement

Referendum on November ballot in Winnebago County is raising questions

A referendum question on the November ballot in Winnebago County is raising a lot of questions.
A referendum question on the November ballot in Winnebago County is raising a lot of questions.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -With less than 45 days until Election Day, everyone is aware of the top candidates on the ballot. But, a referendum in Winnebago County is raising a lot of questions.

Winnebago County Clerk Sue Ertmer has seen plenty of referendums on the ballot during her time in office, but it’s the question being posed to voters in Winnebago County, this November, that has drawn a lot of attention.

According to Ertmer, “A lot of calls, a lot of emails. The referendum question that the county has on the ballot has really intrigued people and concerned some, but they just weren’t quite sure what the question is.”

The referendum reads, “Should the state legislature enact proposed legislation to support passage of an amendment to the united sates constitution that seeks to reclaim democracy from the expansion of corporate personhood rights and the corrupting influence of unlimited political contributions and spending.”

County board supervisor Stephanie Spellman is one of two supervisors who asked the board to put the question on the ballot.

“Super PACs and dark money can spend unlimited amounts of money to get someone elected,” she says. Adding, “This referendum would ask the people of Winnebago County if they are okay with that.”

An answer of yes means voters believes there should be an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would limit political contributions and spending. A no vote means citizens don’t see a need to change the Constitution. While this particular question may be new to voters in Winnebago County, it’s something that has been on other ballots before.

Ertmer adds, “Various groups have been promoting this referendum question around the country and around the State of Wisconsin for, I looked back, I think it’s been already ten years already so they’re sort of doing it in different locations over a span of a few years.”

The question is simply an advisory, and whether it’s passed or not won’t affect any state law or statute.

“We would need the Senate and the House and the Federal Government to be able to change this and change the constitution by adding an amendment,” says Spellman.

Winnebago County voters who still have questions about the amendment are encouraged to reach out to their county supervisor for clarification.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear lame-duck lawsuit

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Supreme Court won’t hear a lawsuit Republican legislators filed last year alleging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wasn’t complying with laws passed during a 2018 lame-duck legislative session.

News

Remembering the fallen: police find new way to honor officers killed in the line of duty

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Green Bay Police officers find a new way to honor officers who've been killed in the line of duty. Since there was not a formal police memorial ceremony this year due to the pandemic, officers are honoring the officers by placing the names of the fallen on the back of their squad cars.

News

Green Bay Police Department to honor fallen officers with stickers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Green Bay Police Department to honor fallen officers with stickers

News

Political expert Charley Jacobs says Supreme Court nomination could impact voter turnout

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Political expert Charley Jacobs says Supreme Court nomination could impact voter turnout

Latest News

News

Tuesday update on COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and Evers' mask order

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tuesday update on COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and Evers' mask order

News

Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
One Green Bay pharmacy gives people the chance to get the flu shot early this season.

News

26 people charged for allegedly operating Milwaukee drug trafficking organization

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Attorney General William Barr announced charges have been filed against 26 people who allegedly operated a violent drug trafficking organization in Milwaukee.

News

Bodies found in Little Chute apartment identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials say preliminary results of an autopsy indicate both Matthew and Elizabeth died of gunshot wounds.

News

UW-Green Bay bucking the coronavirus trend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
When it comes to the surge in COVID-19 cases on collage campuses around the state, UW-Green Bay is proving to be an exception.

News

Political expert Charley Jacobs says Supreme Court nomination could impact voter turnout

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
A local political expert said President Donald Trump’s plan to announce a Supreme Court Nominee this weekend could change the dynamic of voter turnout.