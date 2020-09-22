Public’s help needed finding Allouez burglary suspect

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a man suspected of a burglary on August 6.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened on August 6 at the Midway Mobil gas station, located on the 3000 block of S. Webster Avenue in Allouez.

Authorities say the man was riding a long board, and was wearing a “PBR” shirt, a “PBR” hat, salmon colored shorts, and white Adidas “Superstar” shoes during the burglary.

The Sheriff’s office tells Action 2 News the suspect took a case of PBR, and then returned and stole another case of beer.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Marc Shield by e-mail (click here to do so), or by calling 920-448-4404.

You can also contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, their website, or by downloading the P3 tip app.

