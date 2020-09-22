Advertisement

Political expert Charley Jacobs says Supreme Court nomination could impact voter turnout

political expert weighs in on supreme court
political expert weighs in on supreme court(WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local political expert said President Donald Trump’s plan to announce a Supreme Court Nominee this weekend could change the dynamic of voter turnout.

St. Norbert political science professor Charley Jacobs said voter turnout has to be considered by the Trump Administration when nominating a Supreme Court Justice this close to the election.

“I think it’s going to change the dynamic of turnout because you may see turnout increase in certain areas and decrease in others because of the way this unfolds,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said if Trump’s nomination is confirmed before November, he could lose part of his base at the polls if he pushes too hard, too fast.

“If I’m an Evangelical whose largest concern is placing someone on the court that might be able to support religious liberties, privacy and abortion rights, but I am not particularly fond of Donald Trump the person and the kind of personal behavior he exhibits, why do I go to the polls? I got what I wanted and I got what I wanted prior to the election. So he may actually lose part of his base,” said Jacobs.

If Trump decides to wait and loses the election, he risks not getting to pick the next Supreme Court Justice. However, Jacobs said Trump can then create an imperative for republicans and his base to show up at the polls.

“There’s a strategic choice to be made here. If he chooses to make the nomination now, it may actually drive the opponent’s base to the polls. So you might win the war in the sense or win the battle, which is getting the nominee onto the court. But, you may lose the Senate, you may lose the White House, and he may so damage the party brand that you can’t win again in the future,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said it’s a balancing act and the decision could have rippling effects, especially at the polls in November.

“They (republicans) see the shiny bauble in front of them, which is I get we get to make that appointment and we get to finally reshape the court in the way we envision. But, it may create such problems for the party and accrue such benefits to the democrats that they’re mired in a hole for a generation,” said Jacobs.

When asked about a potential nominee, Jacobs said he wouldn’t be surprised if President Trump nominates a younger justice. He said over the years, republicans have been very careful to pick younger justices because they can serve well into their 80s or 90s as it’s life-term seat.

If Trump’s nominee is not confirmed before the election, Jacobs said, “We can pause and wait until March or even April to have somebody on the court, whether it’s a Trump nomination or a Biden nomination, without doing long term damage to the nation.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

26 people charged for allegedly operating Milwaukee drug trafficking organization

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Attorney General William Barr announced charges have been filed against 26 people who allegedly operated a violent drug trafficking organization in Milwaukee.

News

Bodies found in Little Chute apartment identified

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials say preliminary results of an autopsy indicate both Matthew and Elizabeth died of gunshot wounds.

News

UW-Green Bay bucking the coronavirus trend

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
When it comes to the surge in COVID-19 cases on collage campuses around the state, UW-Green Bay is proving to be an exception.

News

Wisconsin returns to Chicago’s emergency travel order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The order takes effect Friday, September 25th at 12:01 a.m., and no end date has been listed.

Latest News

News

Sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations; 1,672 new coronavirus cases ID’d Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin has identified more than 1,000 cases a day for 12 of the past 14 days.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Sheboygan man found safe 22 days after Silver Alert

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Armando Rodriguez walked away from a group home on August 30.

News

Chicago woman dies after crash in Door County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The crash happened Saturday, Sept. 19, at State Highway 42 near Cottage Row Rd in the town of Gibraltar.

Back To School

Pandemic sparks interest in NWTC’s sustainability program

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Sustainable Food and Agriculture Systems offers 25 classes.

News

WATCH: Learning sustainability

Updated: 11 hours ago
The NWTC program teaches bee keeping and organic gardening.