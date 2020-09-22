Pandemic sparks interest in NWTC’s sustainability program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An agriculture program at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is growing in popularity during the pandemic.

The Sustainable Food and Agriculture Systems offers 25 classes. The program teaches students how to create their own food source.

One of the classes is on bee keeping. Students extract honey from frames taken from hives. They also learn how to bottle it.

Students can also learn about organic gardening.

“If the supply chain becomes disrupted again like it did with COVID, with meats and milk like it did this year, we really want to have that local food supply. We want backyard gardeners to be successful,” says Valeria Dantoin, instructor.

Four-hundred people signed up for a recent online class on organic garden.

