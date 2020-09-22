Advertisement

Military memorial to be placed at Oshkosh North High School

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Work is now underway on a new military memorial at Oshkosh North High School.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for the Veteran’s Courtyard, which will honor service members who graduated from, or worked, in the district.

The son of a former Oshkosh North teacher, who served in the Air Force, says it was an important moment on what would have been his father’s 101st birthday.

“Just knowing that the veterans from this school, and the values of hope, learning and community are not forgotten, would make him so proud."

A commemoration for the memorial is expected to happen in November.

