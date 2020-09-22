Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One Green Bay pharmacy gives people the chance to get the flu shot early this season.

It takes just a few seconds.

“It was quick, easy, painless,” said Anthony Michalski.

A pharmacist at Streu’s Pharmacy, Michalski gets the flu shot every year. “I get it to protect me, I get it to protect my family, and most importantly, I get it to protect my patients that are coming in.”

“If you’re over 6 months old, you should be getting the vaccine,” said John Lemke, Community Pharmacy Manager at Streu’s Pharmacy.

Streu’s Pharmacy is offering two fall flu shot clinics hoping to vaccinate as many people possible.

“We do have appointments we’re trying to make because we’re trying to minimize the amount of time that people will spend exposed to public places,” said Lemke.

Masks are required to go inside of the building, and nurse take extra precautions to make sure getting the flu shot can be done safely during the pandemic.

“One thing we’ll try to do is get everything billed in advance so that you’re not standing in the pharmacy to receive your vaccine," said Lemke. "The next thing is between each and every patient, we are doing a thorough cleaning of the room. We are certainly following CDC recommended cleaning protocols under the pandemic.”

Turnout for the first clinic was good. Lemke urges people to get vaccinated sooner than later this year as COVID-19 spreads.

“It would be an awful thing to have a 2-in-1 infection. That would really put the risk for anyone to be hospitalized or worse yet, for death,” he said.

“If we can take flu out of the game and we only have to worry about one thing, it’s just one less thing we all have to care about,” said Michalski.

The next fall flu shot clinic at Streu’s Pharmacy is Thursday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can also walk-in or make an appointment to get the flu shot during the pharmacy’s business hours.

