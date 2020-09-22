Advertisement

Gov. Evers issues new mask order, public health emergency

Gov. Evers
Gov. Evers(DHSWI)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) has declared a new public health emergency in Wisconsin and issued a new masking order as cases of COVID-19 grow at a “near exponential rate.”

Both orders go into effect immediately. They will expire after 60 days or with the declaration of a new order.

“Wisconsin is now experiencing unprecedented, near-exponential growth of the COVID-19 pandemic with the daily number of new cases rising from 678 on August 31st to 1,791 on September 21st, a 2.6-fold increase in three weeks, driven in part by the unprecedented number of infections among 18-24 year-olds,” reads a statement from the governor’s office.

Over the last seven days, the state has recorded a 16.4 percent positive rate.

The order requires people to wear masks or face coverings in enclosed spaces where people congregate. There are exceptions for those who have medical issues and cannot wear a mask. CLICK HERE to read the full mask order.

The governor’s previous mask order was set to expire soon.

“We continue to learn more about this virus, but what we do know is that we are facing a new and dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially—please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together.”

CLICK HERE to read the new public health emergency order.

Gov. Evers says the recent surge in cases is among younger people. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services attributes the spread to in-person social gatherings.

“The current surge among young people is concerning, but it is important to remember that this increase in cases is not confined to college campuses,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Students come to these campuses from across the state, and we worry about the effect their return from an area with a high infection rate could have on their home communities. That is why it is imperative we take action to curb transmission now – to protect residents of Wisconsin in every corner of the state.”

CLICK HERE to track COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy amid pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sizzler USA, one of America’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

As COVID cases grow, entire Oshkosh Area School District goes virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
All-virtual learning is expected to last for about two weeks.

Coronavirus

State health officials recommend against usual trick-or-treating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health Services says going house-to-house and having in-person contact is not a good idea.

Coronavirus

Debunked Nashville COVID story prompts differing responses on Fox News

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER and TRAVIS LOLLER
The story came from a Thursday report by Nashville’s Fox affiliate WZTV on “leaked emails” that the station retracted late Friday upon learning that they didn’t mean what its reporter thought they did.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus deaths in US near 200,000 as surges continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than two dozen states are seeing a rise in week-to-week coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

Coronavirus

CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top U.S. public health agency stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air.

Coronavirus

CDC abruptly scrubs airborne COVID guidance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The CDC creating confusion after abruptly scrubbing newly posted guidelines on airborne spread of coronavirus.

News

Green Bay hospitals experience record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Local health experts express concern over the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state. That number surpassed 100,000 cases since the pandemic started on Sunday.

National Politics

Watchdog: Millions in danger of missing virus relief payouts

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.