Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.

The teen is doing better, but the drug is still affecting her body

Autumn Richards thought a classmate had given her a piece of candy.

Instead, he gave her a gummy laced with drugs.

Her mother, Beth Richards, recorded video in the ambulance in disbelief, trying to understand what was happening to her child.

“Her eyes were beginning to become fixed and dilated and just, she wasn’t blinking. It was pretty horrific sight,” Richards said.

Doctors told her it was synthetic THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

According to the Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was exposed Thursday.

A boy gave her the gummies and deputies have sent evidence to be tested at a lab to confirm it was THC.

The teen that gave out the drug-laced candy could be in serious trouble.

“This incident constitutes a level 4 offense in our student code of conduct, which is the most serious,” the Saint Johns County School District said.

The teen is making progress day by day, but her mother said there have been moments when the drug still affects her body.

At moments, she will shake without control and has to be spoon-fed.

“It could’ve happened anywhere. Regardless of this happening at school; that doesn’t matter. This could’ve happened at McDonalds, it could have happened at a playground, it could’ve happened at home. The location does not matter,” Richards said.

She hopes every parent will have a serious conversation with their child about not taking candy from others no matter how safe it appears.

The teen who gave out the candy hasn’t been arrested, but police are still investigating.

Copyright 2020 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

