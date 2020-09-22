FALL BEGINS ON A WARM NOTE

Summer officially ends around 8:30 this morning, but it will still feel more summer-like for the next couple of days. A rain shower may linger south of Green Bay this morning, but we’ll be dry this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It won’t be as breezy as the last few days, but it will be warmer. Highs should push to near 80. It will feel slightly humid as dew points rise into the lower 60s.

Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be mild for late-September with lows in the upper 50s... about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll be dry on Wednesday, and you can expect mostly sunny skies through much of the day. Clouds will increase late ahead of our next weathermaker arriving overnight.

Scattered storms are possible from late Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain looks to be most widespread to the WEST of the Fox Valley. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the low/mid 70s. Skies should begin to clear heading into Friday. Highs will return to the upper 70s and a southwest breeze will pick up. The BEST chance for rain and storms will arrive Saturday. A cold front will track across Wisconsin, and that front appears to be speeding up. Storms are now looking more likely Saturday afternoon with rain tapering off by Sunday morning. Look for fall-like conditions to set in behind that front with highs next week limited to the 50s and 60s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: An early shower, then decreasing clouds. Slightly humid and warm. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Warm and slightly humid with increasing clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered rain showers... possibly a t’storm. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop. Breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Early showers, then dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

