Advertisement

Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

Remember it’s okay to be stressed, it’s a matter of modeling emotions and using positive coping strategies that your kids can also learn from.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The current school year is taking an emotional toll on parents and families across our area, so we checked in with some of you. Some of the words we heard: stressed, overwhelmed, and frustrated.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for everybody but I feel like i’m just taking it as it comes at this point in time, for my husband and I, and my husband’s at home so it’s easier for us than what it would be for most families,” said Kristin Coston a mom in West De Pere.

Coston’s kids, after going to school in-person at Hemlock Creek Elementary in De Pere, will be going virtual for two weeks.

“Emotionally, I just feel for my kids, I just feel awful for them, I feel like, who would have ever thought we would be here,” said Coston.

Parents are carrying the weight and stress. We’ve heard from single-working parents who feel hybrid learning is difficult when their child needs supervision. Some parents are grateful for in-person options, but others are glad they can keep their kids at home.

“For the kids that are doing the online stuff, I’m not a trained teacher, I’m not an educator, I know how to be her parent, I don’t know how to teach her geometry, so it’s been complicated, I ask Alexa for a lot of help throughout the day,” said Andrea Fanta, a mom in De Pere.

Fanta helps manage an area mom’s page on Facebook (Mommy AF Green Bay). On that note, school counselors suggest parents reach out to each other and talk about any anxieties with family and friends.

“Being that sounding board is really important not everybody necessarily needs advice sometimes they want people to just listen to them, so being that village and letting people come there and let those things out, just that by itself does help a lot,” said Fanta.

Another tip is to filter information you are sharing with your child, and lastly, take time for yourself. Remember it’s okay to be stressed, it’s a matter of modeling emotions and using positive coping strategies that your kids can also learn from.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Green Bay bucking the coronavirus trend

Updated: 35 minutes ago
UW-Green Bay bucking the coronavirus trend

News

Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

News

Police identify two found dead in Little Chute apartment

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Police identify two found dead in Little Chute apartment

News

Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics

Updated: 1 hour ago
Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics

Latest News

News

COVID updates for September 22

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID updates for September 22

News

Gov. Evers issues new mask order, public health emergency

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Evers issues new mask order, public health emergency

News

Prevea's Dr. Rai reacts to new mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Prevea's Dr. Rai reacts to new mask mandate

News

Parents stressed during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents stressed during pandemic

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear lame-duck lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Supreme Court won’t hear a lawsuit Republican legislators filed last year alleging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wasn’t complying with laws passed during a 2018 lame-duck legislative session.

News

Remembering the fallen: police find new way to honor officers killed in the line of duty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Green Bay Police officers find a new way to honor officers who've been killed in the line of duty. Since there was not a formal police memorial ceremony this year due to the pandemic, officers are honoring the officers by placing the names of the fallen on the back of their squad cars.