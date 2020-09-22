Cover 2 On the Clock: Packers look good in home opener win
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are 2-0 after a decisive win against the Detroit Lions Sunday. The Packers' explosive offense has been on display in the first two games against division rivals Minnesota and Detroit.
Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth moderates the Packer panel of ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio Mark Daniels.
Here are the topics:
- Is it time to pay Aaron Jones?
- Packers offensive explosion
- How’s the defense doing?
