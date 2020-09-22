Cover 2 On the Clock: Packers look good in home opener win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are 2-0 after a decisive win against the Detroit Lions Sunday. The Packers' explosive offense has been on display in the first two games against division rivals Minnesota and Detroit.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth moderates the Packer panel of ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio Mark Daniels.

Here are the topics:

Is it time to pay Aaron Jones?

Packers offensive explosion

How’s the defense doing?

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.