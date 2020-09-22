Chicago woman dies after crash in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 82-year-old Chicago woman died from injuries sustained in a crash in Door County over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday, Sept. 19, at State Highway 42 near Cottage Row Rd in the town of Gibraltar.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old Hortonville woman was driving north on the highway when she stopped to turn into a business. She was struck from behind by the victim.

The 82-year-old victim was airlifted to a Green Bay hospital. On Sunday, the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Door County Sheriff’s Office that the woman had died. Her name was not released.

The driver and passenger in the first vehicle had no apparent injuries. They were treated and released at the scene.

State Highway 42 was closed from 4:41 p.m. to 5:24 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.

