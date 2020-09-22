Advertisement

Bodies found in Little Chute apartment identified

Police found two adults dead on W. Elm Dr. in Little Chute on Sept. 21, 2020, after being asked to check on a person&#39;s welfare.
Police found two adults dead on W. Elm Dr. in Little Chute on Sept. 21, 2020, after being asked to check on a person&#39;s welfare.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they have now identified the two people found dead Monday morning in a Little Chute apartment.

According to police, the two people found dead are Elizabeth Wagner, 24, and Matthew Wagner, 25.

Officials say preliminary results of an autopsy indicate both Matthew and Elizabeth died of gunshot wounds.

Police were called to an address on the 900 block of W. Elm Drive for a welfare check at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

At this time, police say they are still investigating the incident, and are continuing to review and process evidence, and also do interviews.

They aren’t searching for any suspects at this time.

