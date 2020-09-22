Advertisement

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.
An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.(Source: NASA)
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV/Gray News) - Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have emerged from their ‘safe haven’ after taking shelter inside their Soyuz spacecraft as an unknown piece of space debris approached the orbiting outpost.

According to NASA, the object was expected to pass within several miles of the space station Tuesday afternoon. Around 5:19 p.m. ET, a Russian Progress resupply spacecraft docked to the ISS conducted an avoidance maneuver.

According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the maneuver was successful.

The Expedition 63 crew temporarily relocated to their Soyuz spacecraft “out of an abundance of caution,” a news release stated.

NASA said the object’s closest approach will happen around 6:21 p.m. ET.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

The station crew currently consists of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Copyright 2020 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear lame-duck lawsuit

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Supreme Court won’t hear a lawsuit Republican legislators filed last year alleging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wasn’t complying with laws passed during a 2018 lame-duck legislative session.

News

Remembering the fallen: police find new way to honor officers killed in the line of duty

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Green Bay Police officers find a new way to honor officers who've been killed in the line of duty. Since there was not a formal police memorial ceremony this year due to the pandemic, officers are honoring the officers by placing the names of the fallen on the back of their squad cars.

News

Referendum on November ballot in Winnebago County is raising questions

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A referendum on the November ballot in Winnebago County is raising a lot of questions.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Police Department to honor fallen officers with stickers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Green Bay Police Department to honor fallen officers with stickers

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

News

Political expert Charley Jacobs says Supreme Court nomination could impact voter turnout

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Political expert Charley Jacobs says Supreme Court nomination could impact voter turnout

News

Tuesday update on COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and Evers' mask order

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Tuesday update on COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and Evers' mask order

National

Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.

News

Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
One Green Bay pharmacy gives people the chance to get the flu shot early this season.