As COVID cases grow, entire Oshkosh Area School District goes virtual

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - All schools in the Oshkosh Area School District will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, Sept. 24. The district has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“This difficult decision was made after consulting with the Winnebago County Health Department and based on daily data monitoring, specifically seeing the number of cases and required quarantines continuing to increase, in our city and county as well as district-wide, as of today,” reads a statement from the district. “By quickly responding to the increasing data trend we hope to stop the community-driven spread of COVID-19 within our schools, especially among asymptomatic students and staff.”

All-virtual learning is expected to last for about two weeks. The school district will evaluate things on Oct. 8, with hopes of going back to in-person learning on Oct. 12.

Up until this point, the district has transitioned certain schools with outbreaks to virtual learning. This is the first time the entire district will go all virtual.

The following statement was shared with parents:

“District and school leaders understand that transitioning between learning models can be confusing and can cause a variety of emotions. The District’s goal is to communicate as quickly as possible to provide students, families, and staff with time to prepare - mentally and logistically - for any transition. The continued partnership of students, staff, and families is most appreciated. It is clear that unless community spread of COVID-19 stops, providing in-person instruction is simply not possible. The decisions all community members make when out in public impact the District’s ability to return to and keep students and staff at school for in-person learning. Students, families, and staff members are urged to refrain from COVID-19 transmission high-risk activities outside of school. Please continue wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, avoiding large group gatherings, and staying home when sick.”

Winnebago County on Monday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19. The county reports 874 active cases of the virus.

Among ages 10-19, 279 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Among ages 20-29, 856 people have tested positive for the virus.

A regional testing site is open Monday-Saturday at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E County Road Y. It is available to any Wisconsin resident 5 or older. Testing is for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or believe they’ve been exposed to a person with the virus. CLICK HERE to take a screening questionnaire and register for a test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, congestion, runny nose.

