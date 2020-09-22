As COVID cases grow, entire Oshkosh Area School District goes virtual
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - All schools in the Oshkosh Area School District will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, Sept. 24. The district has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“This difficult decision was made after consulting with the Winnebago County Health Department and based on daily data monitoring, specifically seeing the number of cases and required quarantines continuing to increase, in our city and county as well as district-wide, as of today,” reads a statement from the district. “By quickly responding to the increasing data trend we hope to stop the community-driven spread of COVID-19 within our schools, especially among asymptomatic students and staff.”
All-virtual learning is expected to last for about two weeks. The school district will evaluate things on Oct. 8, with hopes of going back to in-person learning on Oct. 12.
Up until this point, the district has transitioned certain schools with outbreaks to virtual learning. This is the first time the entire district will go all virtual.
The following statement was shared with parents:
Winnebago County on Monday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19. The county reports 874 active cases of the virus.
Among ages 10-19, 279 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Among ages 20-29, 856 people have tested positive for the virus.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, congestion, runny nose.
