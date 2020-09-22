Advertisement

As COVID cases grow, entire Oshkosh Area School District goes virtual

COVID-19 cases cause delay in start, virtual classes for Oshkosh North and Merrill Middle School
COVID-19 cases cause delay in start, virtual classes for Oshkosh North and Merrill Middle School
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - All schools in the Oshkosh Area School District will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, Sept. 24. The district has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“This difficult decision was made after consulting with the Winnebago County Health Department and based on daily data monitoring, specifically seeing the number of cases and required quarantines continuing to increase, in our city and county as well as district-wide, as of today,” reads a statement from the district. “By quickly responding to the increasing data trend we hope to stop the community-driven spread of COVID-19 within our schools, especially among asymptomatic students and staff.”

All-virtual learning is expected to last for about two weeks. The school district will evaluate things on Oct. 8, with hopes of going back to in-person learning on Oct. 12.

Up until this point, the district has transitioned certain schools with outbreaks to virtual learning. This is the first time the entire district will go all virtual.

The following statement was shared with parents:

Winnebago County on Monday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19. The county reports 874 active cases of the virus.

Among ages 10-19, 279 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Among ages 20-29, 856 people have tested positive for the virus.

CLICK HERE for Winnebago County’s COVID-19 dashboard.

A regional testing site is open Monday-Saturday at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E County Road Y. It is available to any Wisconsin resident 5 or older. Testing is for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or believe they’ve been exposed to a person with the virus. CLICK HERE to take a screening questionnaire and register for a test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, congestion, runny nose.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or were in contact with someone who had COVID-19, get tested. The Regional Testing Site...

Posted by Winnebago County Health Department on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Today's COVID-19 Situation Update: https://conta.cc/2FM84TS Sign up to have our updates emailed to you: https://bit.ly/WCHDcovidupdate COVID-19 Dashboard: https://bit.ly/WCHDDashboard

Posted by Winnebago County Health Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Evers issues new mask order, public health emergency

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Both orders go into effect immediately. They will expire after 60 days or with the declaration of a new order.

Coronavirus

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy amid pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sizzler USA, one of America’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

State health officials recommend against usual trick-or-treating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health Services says going house-to-house and having in-person contact is not a good idea.

Coronavirus

Debunked Nashville COVID story prompts differing responses on Fox News

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER and TRAVIS LOLLER
The story came from a Thursday report by Nashville’s Fox affiliate WZTV on “leaked emails” that the station retracted late Friday upon learning that they didn’t mean what its reporter thought they did.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus deaths in US near 200,000 as surges continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than two dozen states are seeing a rise in week-to-week coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

Coronavirus

CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top U.S. public health agency stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air.

Coronavirus

CDC abruptly scrubs airborne COVID guidance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The CDC creating confusion after abruptly scrubbing newly posted guidelines on airborne spread of coronavirus.

News

Green Bay hospitals experience record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Local health experts express concern over the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state. That number surpassed 100,000 cases since the pandemic started on Sunday.

National Politics

Watchdog: Millions in danger of missing virus relief payouts

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.