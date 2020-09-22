A WEATHER REPEAT WEDNESDAY

Ample sun and a southerly breeze made for a beautiful Tuesday with temperatures well above average. Expect a mild night with just a few passing clouds and perhaps a little patchy fog toward morning. Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday with more warm 70s (a few 80s?) and sun returning.

A frontal boundary sags southward across the area Wednesday night into Thursday bringing some scattered showers and some non-severe thunder. That boundary returns northward by Friday bringing more sun and warmth!

Unsettled weather begins the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday, And then occasional showers and cooler air starts to arrive Sunday... Lingers Monday...And even into Tuesday. By Tuesday daytime highs will only be in the 50s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW bec SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. Patchy fog late? LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Warm and slightly humid with plenty of sun. At night, t’showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Scattered t’showers. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop. Breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Early showers, then dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with passing showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Breezy, cool, showers. HIGH: 57

