WARMING TEMPERATURES AS FALL ARRIVES

As a weak disturbance pushes across the state today there will be passing clouds as well as a small chance for showers. Most will spend the majority of the day dry. Temperatures will be warmer today, rising to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The warming trend continues into tomorrow, followed by above average temperatures for the rest of the week.

Tuesday brings the arrival of the First Day of Fall. As fall begins the temperatures will feel more like summer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday and next Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still above average. The average temperatures in Green Bay is 68°.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday a weak disturbance will bring spotty rain showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder to northeast Wisconsin. There is a more robust disturbance heading our direction on Saturday into Sunday. Look for more widespread rain during that time period.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MONDAY

MONDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TUESDAY: SW 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Slightly humid. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty rain showers... especially WEST. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds later. Isolated PM storm... higher chances at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. HIGH: 70

