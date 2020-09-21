Advertisement

Two found dead in Little Chute apartment

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police officers called to check on a person’s well-being found two people dead at an apartment building in Little Chute.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department says they don’t believe the community’s in danger after making the discovery at 8:30 Monday morning. Information about the victims is not being made public, except that both were adults.

Police Lt. Mark Wery says people should expect a police presence on the 900-block of W. Elm Dr. throughout the day.

Wery says the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team and Outagamie County Chaplain Program are providing assistance during the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two found dead in Little Chute

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Police were doing a welfare check

News

Menominee Nation Arena hosts free drive-in movies in Oshkosh

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Menominee Nation Arena transforms its parking lot for movies at sunset Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25-26.

News

19-year-old dies after being thrown from Manitowoc County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people about the importance of seat belts.

News

Red Cross looking for thousands of volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Red Cross is welcoming all experience levels to help victims of wildfires or hurricanes.

Latest News

News

Oshkosh public high schools move to virtual learning Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The school district cites the spread of COVID-19 in the community and the growing number of students and staff who need to quarantine.

News

Brown County United Way launches Diaper Drive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Last year’s Diaper Drive collected more than 160,000 diapers.

News

Packers fans still seek game experience

Updated: 6 hours ago
How fans enjoyed the home opener close to Lambeau Field

News

Firefighters respond to Hobart barn fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Drivers could see the fire from Highway 29

News

On the Clock: Home Opener Edition

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Our panel discusses the Packers' win and whether they can run the table in the division

News

Family of Bay Port Teacher who died of COVID-19 believe she got the virus at a funeral

Updated: 12 hours ago
The family of a Bay Port High School teacher that died from COVID-19 last week is providing more details as to where the teacher may have contracted the virus.