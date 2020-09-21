Two found dead in Little Chute apartment

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police officers called to check on a person’s well-being found two people dead at an apartment building in Little Chute.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department says they don’t believe the community’s in danger after making the discovery at 8:30 Monday morning. Information about the victims is not being made public, except that both were adults.

Police Lt. Mark Wery says people should expect a police presence on the 900-block of W. Elm Dr. throughout the day.

Wery says the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team and Outagamie County Chaplain Program are providing assistance during the investigation.

