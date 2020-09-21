Advertisement

Thyroid pills recalled by Acella Pharmaceuticals

The FDA announced a recall of thyroid medicine from Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC .
The FDA announced a recall of thyroid medicine from Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC .(FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice for Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC for two lots of medicine for people with hypothyroidism.

One lot of 15-mg and one lot of 120-mg NP Thyroid tablets, USP [levothyroxine (T4) and liothyronine (T3)] were voluntarily recalled by the company.

The FDA stated testing has found the lots to be sub potent. The product may have as low as 87% of the labeled amount of levothyroxine.

The pills subject to recall are packed in 100-count bottles.

  • NP Thyroid® 15, Thyroid Tablets, USP, ¼ grain (15 mg); NDC 42192-327-01; lot no. M327E19-1; expiration date Oct. 2020.
  • NP Thyroid® 120, Thyroid Tablets, USP, 2 grain (120 mg); NDC 42192-328-01; lot no. M328F19-3; expiration date Nov. 2020.

Acella had received four reports of adverse events for these lot numbers possibly related to this recall by Thursday.

Patients with an underactive thyroid who used the sub-potent medicine, may experience signs and symptoms including fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight.

There is reasonable risk of serious injury in newborn infants or pregnant women with hypothyroidism including early miscarriage, fetal hyperthyroidism, and/or impairments to fetal neural and skeletal development, the recall stated. In elderly patients and patients with underlying cardiac disease toxic cardiac manifestations of hyperthyroidism may occur, such as cardiac pain, palpitations or cardiac arrhythmia.

People taking the medicine from the lots being recalled should not discontinue use without contacting their healthcare provider for further guidance or a replacement prescription.

Consumers with questions can email Acella Pharmaceuticals at recall@acellapharma.com or contact 1-888-280-2044 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with its use may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

One lot of 15-mg and one lot of 120-mg NP Thyroid tablets, USP were voluntarily recalled by the company.
One lot of 15-mg and one lot of 120-mg NP Thyroid tablets, USP were voluntarily recalled by the company.(FDA)

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

GAO: Millions in danger of missing coronavirus payments

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

News

19-year-old dies after being thrown from Manitowoc County crash

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people about the importance of seat belts.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.

Latest News

National Politics

Body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at Supreme Court

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose this week at the Supreme Court, with pandemic precautions for the public.

National Politics

NY judge: Postal Service must timely process election mail

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service must live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail by treating it as a priority, a New York judge ordered on Monday.

National

Walmart targets zero emissions by 2040

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Walmart commits to becoming a regenerative company in the next two decades.

National

White pastor who helped form Montgomery Bus Boycott dies at 92

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WSFA Staff
Graetz’s decision to join the newly formed Montgomery Improvement Association, in which he was its white board member, put his family in danger.

National

Rev. Robert Graetz, civil rights pioneer, passes away at 92

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Rev. Robert Graetz, a white man who helped organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott along with city’s Black residents, died over the weekend. Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum confirmed the civil rights pioneer’s passing.

National

330 elephants in Botswana may have died from toxic algae

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green algae, the government announced Monday.