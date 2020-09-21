Suspect in 1976 double murder to get another competency exam

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with killing a Green Bay couple on a camping trip in 1976 will get another examination to determine if he’s competent to stand trial.

Back in March, a judge ruled Raymand Vannieuwenhoven wasn’t mentally fit to stand trial on the two counts of 1st Degree Murder.

Results of the latest competency exam were presented to the court on Monday, but Vannieuwenhoven’s defense attorney said he wants a second opinion. Vannieuwenhoven told the judge he believes he’s competent to stand trial.

The judge approved another competency exam and scheduled another hearing for October 12 to get the results.

Vannieuwenhoven, who’s now 83, is being held on a $1 million bond and committed for treatment.

He’s accused of killing David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys on July 9, 1976. The couple was camping at McClintock Park in the town of Silver Cliff when they were attacked and killed.

Autopsies showed Schuldes, 25, was shot in the neck and died instantly. Matheys, 24, was sexually assaulted then shot twice. Her body was found in a wooded area outside the park. Evidence from the sexual assault was submitted, including DNA.

In the fall of 2018, a genealogist was able to narrow down a suspect pool to a family with ties to the Green Bay area -- the Vannieuwenhovens. A deputy obtained a DNA sample from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab compared against DNA recovered from Ellen Matheys’ shorts, and it was a match.

