Advertisement

Suspect in 1976 double murder to get another competency exam

Raymand Vannieuwenhoven
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with killing a Green Bay couple on a camping trip in 1976 will get another examination to determine if he’s competent to stand trial.

Back in March, a judge ruled Raymand Vannieuwenhoven wasn’t mentally fit to stand trial on the two counts of 1st Degree Murder.

Results of the latest competency exam were presented to the court on Monday, but Vannieuwenhoven’s defense attorney said he wants a second opinion. Vannieuwenhoven told the judge he believes he’s competent to stand trial.

The judge approved another competency exam and scheduled another hearing for October 12 to get the results.

Vannieuwenhoven, who’s now 83, is being held on a $1 million bond and committed for treatment.

He’s accused of killing David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys on July 9, 1976. The couple was camping at McClintock Park in the town of Silver Cliff when they were attacked and killed.

Autopsies showed Schuldes, 25, was shot in the neck and died instantly. Matheys, 24, was sexually assaulted then shot twice. Her body was found in a wooded area outside the park. Evidence from the sexual assault was submitted, including DNA.

In the fall of 2018, a genealogist was able to narrow down a suspect pool to a family with ties to the Green Bay area -- the Vannieuwenhovens. A deputy obtained a DNA sample from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab compared against DNA recovered from Ellen Matheys’ shorts, and it was a match.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Fox Crossing victims lose thousands to gift card scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say one of the victims gave the gift cards to someone claiming to be with Apple technical support.

News

Two found dead in Little Chute

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police were doing a welfare check

News

Menominee Nation Arena hosts free drive-in movies in Oshkosh

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Menominee Nation Arena transforms its parking lot for movies at sunset Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25-26.

News

Two found dead in Little Chute apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police found the bodies when they were asked to check on a person's welfare.

Latest News

News

19-year-old dies after being thrown from Manitowoc County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people about the importance of seat belts.

News

Red Cross looking for thousands of volunteers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Red Cross is welcoming all experience levels to help victims of wildfires or hurricanes.

News

Oshkosh public high schools move to virtual learning Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The school district cites the spread of COVID-19 in the community and the growing number of students and staff who need to quarantine.

News

Brown County United Way launches Diaper Drive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Last year’s Diaper Drive collected more than 160,000 diapers.

News

Packers fans still seek game experience

Updated: 7 hours ago
How fans enjoyed the home opener close to Lambeau Field

News

Firefighters respond to Hobart barn fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Drivers could see the fire from Highway 29