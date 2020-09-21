State sees seventh straight day of more than 1,000 positive coronavirus test results

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials have confirmed another day of more than 1,000 new positive test results for the coronavirus.

On Monday, the Department of Health Services said 1,271 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the statewide confirmed total to 102,498 since testing began on February 5. 62 out of the state’s 72 new counties reported an increase.

More than 1,000 people have been confirmed to test positive every day for the past week, with health officials reporting more than 2,000 new positive test results for three of those days.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received 6,796 test results Monday, with 18.7% being positive.

The average daily case number increased as well. Wisconsin averaged 1,791 cases a day over the past 7 days. That is an increase from Sunday’s seven day average of 1,720. The DHS is urging people to take precautions that are well-publicized: Wear a face mask, avoid groups, stay six feet between you and people who aren’t from your household, wash your hands often, stay home if you have symptoms.

The DHS says 14,414 people are considered having active cases, or 14.1% of all cases. Another 86,822 people, which equals 84.7% of all confirmed cases, are considered recovered.

The state reported two new deaths, bringing COVID-19′s death toll to 1,244. That’s 1.2% of known cases, the same percentage as Sunday. The new deaths were reported in Adams and Florence County. The death in Florence County was the county’s first death due to COVID-19.

39 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The latest numbers available are from Sunday, showing 407 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals with 111 in intensive care, both having increased since Saturday.

To date, the DHS says 6.5% of all people who have been confirmed to test positive for the virus have been hospitalized, a total of 6,692.

The sharp increase in cases and steady decline in the death toll can be attributed to better treatments but mostly due to more cases being found among young adults, an age group that’s less likely to suffer the serious effects of the coronavirus that require hospitalization -- in fact, may show no symptoms but can still spread the virus.

The DHS only counts a person once, no matter how many times they are tested.

According to the DHS, there are currently 113 labs doing testing, with a daily testing capacity of 38,563. Another 24 labs are still planning to do testing.

At the time of this writing on Monday, there were more than 199,660 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States, which is 20.75% of the world’s 962,046 COVID-19 deaths recorded by Johns Hopkins University. For comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates anywhere from 24,000 to 62,000 influenza-related deaths in the U.S. during the last flu season, from October 2019 to April 2020 (some states don’t track the flu or report flu-related deaths, which is why the estimate is so varied). Worldwide there are a reported 30.3 million coronavirus cases, with 6.7 million of those in the U.S.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 205 cases (+5) (4 deaths) (+1)

Ashland - 62 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Barron - 420 cases (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 83 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 7,563 cases (+79) (59 deaths)

Buffalo - 121 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 124 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Calumet - 894 cases (+25) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 480 cases (+4)

Clark – 325 cases (8 deaths)

Columbia - 514 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 141 cases (+3)

Dane – 8,895 cases (+80) (41 deaths)

Dodge – 1,626 cases (+26) (9 deaths)

Door - 238 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 390 cases (+12)

Dunn - 385 cases (+8)

Eau Claire - 1, 176 cases (+31) (6 deaths)

Florence - 69 cases (+6) (1 death) (+1)

Fond du Lac - 1,785 cases (+72) (13 deaths)

Forest - 214 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 831 cases (+10) (19 deaths)

Green - 443 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 199 cases (+4)

Iowa - 152 cases (+2)

Iron - 136 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 107 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,229 cases (+87) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 328 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,299 cases (+18) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 383 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 2,622 cases (+54) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 219 cases (+2)

Langlade - 132 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 143 cases (+7) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 882 cases (+21) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 1081 cases (+27) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 750 cases (+18) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 195 cases (+5) (1 death)

Menominee - 49 cases (+2) (0 deaths)

Milwaukee – 26,973(+113) (521 deaths)

Monroe - 399 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 685 cases (+23) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 341 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Outagamie – 3,583 cases (+57) (27 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,217 cases (19 deaths)

Pepin - 56 cases (+1)

Pierce – 396 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Polk – 220 cases (+2 ) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,218 cases (+49) (4 deaths)

Price - 51 cases (Revised from Sunday’s DHS report of 52)

Racine - 4,512 cases (+87) (94 deaths)

Richland - 92 cases (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,268 cases (+37) (32 deaths)

Rusk - 50 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk - 806 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 195 cases (1 death)

Shawano – 588 cases (+14) (1 death)

Sheboygan - 1,454 cases (+11) (14 deaths)

St. Croix - 833 cases (+23) (8 deaths)

Taylor - 151 cases (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 536 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 180 cases (+8)

Vilas - 172 cases (+4) ( 1 death)

Walworth - 2,458 cases (+30) (34 deaths)

Washburn – 92 cases (+1 ) (1 death)

Washington - 2,268 cases (32 deaths)

Waukesha - 6,664 cases (+59) (85 deaths)

Waupaca - 920 cases (+12) (20 deaths)

Waushara - 275 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Winnebago – 2,822 cases (+129) (23 deaths)

Wood - 692 cases (+13) (4 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula*

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 9 cases (+1)

Chippewa - 49 cases (Revised from Saturday’s state report of 50)

Delta – 244 cases (+21) (5 deaths)

Dickinson – 105 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 142 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton – 275 cases (+36) (1 death)

Iron – 88 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw – 6 cases

Luce – 11 cases

Mackinac - 38 cases

Marquette - 279 cases (+13 ) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 283 cases (+17 ) (1 death)

Ontonagon – 41 cases

Schoolcraft - 19 cases

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

