Settlement approved in case involving site of former WPS gas plan in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge has approved a settlement involving Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS) and the cleanup of contaminants at its former manufactured gas plant site in Marinette.

According to Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office, the agreement, which was approved on Friday, will require WPS to do remedial activity at the site, and to also dredge and dispose of the contaminated sediments.

The sediment contamination was caused by polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon.

Kaul’s office says there will also be long-term monitoring to measure the success of the remediation, and WPS will pay all future oversight costs made by the Wisconsin DNR while the agency oversees the monitoring and remediation work.

According to Kaul’s office, the company is required to obtain financial assurance in the amount of $7.6 million, which equals the total estimated cost of the expected work.

You can read the full complaint, which was filed in the spring of 2020, by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.