Red Cross looking for thousands of volunteers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross tells us volunteers are needed to help support support shelters in the western U.S. affected by wildfires and the southeastern U.S. hit by hurricanes and tropical storms.

The call for volunteers is going out across the country. Some volunteers from Wisconsin were sent to the wildfires last week.

Duties include reception, registration and data collection. The Red Cross is welcoming all experience levels.

People with medical experience -- including doctors, nurses, paramedics, medical students and home health aides -- are needed to assist with medications and medical equipment, daily living assistance and health education.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities at https://www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.

