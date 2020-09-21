Advertisement

Police officers get 2 new bikes for sisters sharing 1

‘It’s the only bike we have’
The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get each girl a new bicycle.
The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get each girl a new bicycle.(Source: Detroit Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (Gray News) – Two sisters used to have to share a single bike. Now, each has her own new set of wheels to pedal around their neighborhood.

The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get them the bicycles after originally buying them ice cream.

“How come you guys only have one bike?” one of the officers said in a DPD Facebook post.

One of the girls said they take turns and share the bike.

“It’s the only bike we have,” she said, according to the department’s post.

Posted by Detroit Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

The post shows the girls on their new bikes with big smiles on their faces.

Another picture shows the officers with the girls' family, standing behind their shiny wheels.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Wall Street falls, S&P 500 down 1.2% as global markets swoon

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Monday, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sinks more than 2%.

News

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Deputy charged in off-duty crash

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
An Outgamie County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with a felony after causing a wrong-way crash in Highway 441.

News

Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Manitowoc

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Manitowoc

News

Green Bay hospitals experience record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Green Bay hospitals experience record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations

National

Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins at Egypt’s Saqqara pyramid

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The sarcophagi have remained unopened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.

Latest News

Community

Fond du Lac community takes part in national “Soul Box Project”

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A national art project found its way to Fond du Lac. The Soul Box Project aims to visualize a widespread issue, and anyone can participate.

National Politics

President Trump says he will unveil his pick for the Supreme Court later this week

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
President Trump says he will unveil his pick for the Supreme Court later this week.

News

Settlement approved in case involving site of former WPS gas plan in Marinette

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A federal judge has approved a settlement involving Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS) and the cleanup of contaminants at its former manufactured gas plant site in Marinette.

National

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) reacts to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing

Updated: 42 minutes ago

National

Egypt unveils wooden coffins buried about 2,500 years ago

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
The sarcophagi have remained unopened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.

News

Green Bay hospitals experience record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Local health experts express concern over the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state. That number surpassed 100,000 cases since the pandemic started on Sunday.