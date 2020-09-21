Advertisement

Packers shift momentum against the Lions

“I think that drive we had after trailing 14-3 was the most important drive of the game."
Chandon Sullivan
Chandon Sullivan(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this league, it’s not always how you start. It’s how you finish.

The Packers were able to shift momentum at crucial points against the Lions, starting with a drive in the first quarter where the Green Bay trailed 14-3. The Packers were able to get within four and the defense was able to hold them shortly after.

“I think that drive we had after trailing 14-3 was the most important drive of the game,” Quarterback Aaron Rodger said. “We’ve talked about it over the years, how momentum changing and how monumental those opportunities to double up can be.”

At halftime, Green Bay had a 3-point lead. Then the Packers found their juice. Running back Aaron Jones started the second half with a career-long run for a touchdown and Chandon Sullivan followed it up with a pick-six.

“We just talked about it at halftime. We talked about how we weren’t pleased with how we came out the first drive,” Sullivan explained. “That’s unacceptable. We have a standard and we just hold everybody accountable to that standard.”

From there, it was all about finishing strong. Jones finished the Lions off with a 17-yard touchdown run to go up 42-to-21.

“At that point, we were trying to have the killer instinct and killer mentality," Jones said.

The Packers are off to a hot start in September with 2 wins, 85 points, and over 1,000 yards of total offense in just two games.

