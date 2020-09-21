Advertisement

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Deputy charged in off-duty crash

An Outagamie County Sheriff's deputy is charged with a felony for causing a crash off-duty.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -An Outagamie County Sheriff’s deputy is now charged with a felony. Action 2 News first told you back in April that Deputy Jonathan Cvengros was off-duty when he was involved in a wrong way crash on Highway 441 that seriously injured an Appleton man.

More than five months after a crash that seriously injured Michael Nicholson of Appleton, causing him to lose sight in one eye, the man who crashed into him is finally charged.

Thirty-nine year old Jonathan Cvengros of Neenah, an Outagamie County Sheriff’s deputy, is charged with reckless driving causing great bodily harm - a felony, along with other traffic offenses. The charges stem from a crash back in March.

According to the criminal complaint, Cvengros was northbound on Highway 441, on his way to work when he realized he missed his exit. He told investigators he had been thinking about a domestic arrest he’d made the night before.

Cvengros said he wanted to get a pack of cigarettes and some caffeinated drinks for his shift and didn’t realize he pulled a U-turn on the divided highway.

Witnesses report seeing Cvengros, in his Dodge Ram pickup truck, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

He told investigators there wasn’t any traffic around when he made the U-turn and didn’t encounter any other vehicles until the crash.

The victim, Michael Nicholson, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf, told investigators he was driving on 441, he used his turn signal to change lanes when he saw the truck driving southbound in the northbound lane.

According to a witness, Nicholson tried to avoid the crash but was still hit leading his vehicle to spin and overturn before coming to a rest on the shoulder.

The criminal complaint says Cvengros was not impaired or drunk when the crash happened, and he wasn’t using his cell phone at the time either.

Since the crash, the deputy has been on administrative leave from the Sheriff’s Office. Despite the charges that status has no changed. The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation which it expects to have completed by the end of the week.

Cvengros will make his initial appearance on the charges on November 11th.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

