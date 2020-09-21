Oshkosh public high schools move to virtual learning Wednesday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District announced both of its public high schools, Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West, will switch to virtual learning effective this Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The school district cites the spread of COVID-19 in the community and the growing number of students and staff who need to quarantine.

Students will be out of the classroom for at least two weeks.

Data from the state Department of Health Services show Winnebago County added 727 coronavirus cases in the past week, rising from total 1,966 cases on Sept. 13 to 2,693 on Sept. 20.

Like other school districts that have moved back to virtual learning, Oshkosh school officials are reminding how much the community’s compliance with health and safety practices impacts the ability of students to go to school. Kewaunee moved to online classes for two weeks effective Monday, Sept. 21; Markesan schools declared a week-long “fall break," cancelling both in-person and virtual learning.

“It is clear that unless community spread of COVID-19 stops, providing in-person instruction is simply not possible. The decisions all community members make when out in public impact the District’s ability to keep students and staff at school for in-person learning,” a statement from OASD reads.

Students and their families are being reminded to avoid large groups, wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and stay home if they feel sick.

