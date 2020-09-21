Menominee Nation Arena hosts free drive-in movies in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh is transforming its parking lot into a drive-in movie theater to host free movies this Friday and Saturday, September 25 and 26.

Thursday night is “Goosebumps 2,″ where boys unlock a book that brings R.L. Stine’s scary stories to life. Friday is “Dirty Dancing," the 1987 classic with Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The movies start at sunset.

Capacity will be limited. You can watch from your car, from the back of your truck or van, or set out a blanket or lawn chair in front of your vehicle. You’re

Menominee Nation Arena says carry-ins aren’t allowed. Maple Pub will deliver food and drinks to your car through the Fan Food delivery app. Restrooms are available inside the arena.

Even though the drive-in event allows for social distancing, people who are feeling symptoms of any illness are asked to stay home.

The movies are sponsored by Verve Credit Union, Festival Foods, Planet Perk, Murken Insurance, Aurora Health, Fifth Ward and Menominee Nation Arena.

