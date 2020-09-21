LOOKING FOR A WARM START TO FALL

Skies are mostly sunny today, but that sunshine will once again be filtered by wildfire smoke. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s for highs with a breezy south wind gusting to 25 mph. Clouds will increase by this evening, and a stray shower is possible tonight. Some light rain may linger in spots on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is the First Day of Fall. But, as fall begins the temperatures will feel more like the late-summer with highs in the upper half of the 70s. It may also feel slightly humid. Look for decreasing clouds by the afternoon with dry conditions expected.

We should remain dry on Wednesday as clouds increase during the afternoon. There will be a chance for rain developing early Thursday morning with spotty showers possible through the day. The highest rain chances Thursday should stay WEST of the Fox Cities. Highs Wednesday will still be in the upper 70s, but we’ll stay in the lower 70s Thursday. Temperatures warm back up heading into the weekend, and highs could approach 80 on Saturday. Our next, more widespread chance for rain arrives late Saturday and will continue on Sunday. Temperatures will trend cooler for the following week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

AFTERNOON: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TUESDAY: SW 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Breezy with mostly sunny skies. Hazy from wildfire smoke. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. LOW: 56

TUESDAY: An early shower, then decreasing clouds. Slightly humid. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Warm and slightly humid with increasing clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun with spotty rain showers... especially WEST. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms arrive late. Breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

