Advertisement

LOOKING FOR A WARM START TO FALL

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies are mostly sunny today, but that sunshine will once again be filtered by wildfire smoke. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s for highs with a breezy south wind gusting to 25 mph. Clouds will increase by this evening, and a stray shower is possible tonight. Some light rain may linger in spots on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is the First Day of Fall. But, as fall begins the temperatures will feel more like the late-summer with highs in the upper half of the 70s. It may also feel slightly humid. Look for decreasing clouds by the afternoon with dry conditions expected.

We should remain dry on Wednesday as clouds increase during the afternoon. There will be a chance for rain developing early Thursday morning with spotty showers possible through the day. The highest rain chances Thursday should stay WEST of the Fox Cities. Highs Wednesday will still be in the upper 70s, but we’ll stay in the lower 70s Thursday. Temperatures warm back up heading into the weekend, and highs could approach 80 on Saturday. Our next, more widespread chance for rain arrives late Saturday and will continue on Sunday. Temperatures will trend cooler for the following week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

AFTERNOON: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TUESDAY: SW 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Breezy with mostly sunny skies. Hazy from wildfire smoke. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. LOW: 56

TUESDAY: An early shower, then decreasing clouds. Slightly humid. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Warm and slightly humid with increasing clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun with spotty rain showers... especially WEST. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms arrive late. Breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WARMING TEMPERATURES AS FALL ARRIVES

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

TURNING WARMER FOR THE EARLY WEEK

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Smoky skies and breezy on Sunday

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Hazy skies continue this evening, some clouds tonight

Updated: 17 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Hazy skies continue this evening, some clouds tonight

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny on Sunday, small chance of sprinkles on Monday

Updated: 21 hours ago
We're getting a look at what the first week of fall will bring us.

Forecast

Hazy Sunshine and a Warming Temperature Trend

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT

Forecast

HAZY SUNSHINE ON YOUR SUNDAY

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

TEMPERATURES TRENDING WARMER NEXT WEEK

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Breezy on Sunday, wildfire smoke returns

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Clear, cool evening expected

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Clear, cool evening expected