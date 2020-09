HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County firefighters battled a barn fire overnight.

The call came just after 2 A.M. Monday to a farm on Triangle Drive in Hobart, just west of Highway 29. Drivers on Highway 29 could see the fire.

Our crew was kept back from the scene.

We don’t know yet if anyone was hurt or how the barn caught fire.

