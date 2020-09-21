Family of Bay Port Teacher who died of COVID-19 believe she got the virus at a funeral

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a Bay Port High School teacher that died from COVID-19 last week is providing more details as to where the teacher may have contracted the virus.

Superintendent Damian LaCroix says Heidi Hussli died after “a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19.” This was her 16th year with the school district.

Although the district says it’s not possible to definitevely determine where or how most people become infected with COVID-19, it says the family believes Hussli got it from attending a funeral for a close family friend on Thursday, Sept. 3-4.

The family told the district that face coverings were worn at the funeral, but social distancing was inconsistent. The family believes Hussli contracted COVID-19 at the funeral because many attendees were in close contact with Hussli, offering condolences.

“Heidi’s family indicated that based on this event, and the timing of her onset of symptoms, they believe she contracted the virus at the funeral. Others who attended the funeral have also tested positive for COVID-19,” said the district in a statement on its website.

The district said Hussli notified them of her symptoms upon returning to school on Tuesday, September 8. She was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday September 8, had a positive result and immediately began to quarantine at home. Tragically, the district aid, her conditions worsened and she passed away Thursday, September 17.

“The contact tracing process revealed that Heidi had been wearing a cloth face covering and an additional plastic face shield while she was at Bay Port. Heidi also employed a plexiglass barrier at her desk. It was determined that no students or staff had come in close contact with Heidi at school, as defined by Brown County Health and the district’s exposure protocols,” read the statement on Bay Port High School’s website.

