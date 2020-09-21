Advertisement

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Fox Crossing victims lose thousands to gift card scams

(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing police report two people lost thousands of dollars in separate gift card scams last week.

Both of the victims reported the crimes on September 16.

Police say one of the victims gave the gift cards to someone claiming to be with Apple technical support.

The Fox Crossing Police Department is reminding people not to respond to a phone call out of the blue offering technical support or claiming there’s a problem with your computer or device. A statement from the police department reads, “Any phone inquiries offering these services are all bogus and will try to elicit either money or personal information from you for their own gains, offering no legitimate services.”

In scams like these, the caller asks for payment in the form of a gift card or debit gift card. Once you give them the numbers on the card, the scammer can withdraw all of the money, leaving the victim with no little or recourse to get the money back.

Read about the current “insidious” Apple technical support scam here and a Consumer First Alert report on gift card scams here.

