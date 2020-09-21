Advertisement

Brown County United Way launches Diaper Drive

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many families in our community are struggling. Some of them need help with basic necessities like diapers.

Monday, the Brown County United Way is kicking off a Diaper Drive to help.

Parents know that newborns can go through 12 diapers a day and toddlers can use up to 8 -- and if you have a couple of kids in diapers or pull-ups, that expense adds up fast.

“I used to jokingly say -- my children are now 14 and 11, but there was a time when I had two that were in diapers and I always said I never understood what low income families were able to do as far as afford diapers for their kids because to me it seemed like the equivalent of making a small car payment," United Way Community Services Liaison Dan Wadle said.

The Brown County United Way says as many as 1 in 3 families in the county are struggling financially. It’s looking for donations of diapers, pull-ups and wipes. They’ll be given to a dozen agencies in the area, which will distribute them to the families who need help.

Last year’s Diaper Drive collected more than 160,000 diapers.

“It’s a basic necessity that’s hard to afford in the quantities they need," Wadle said, "so what a lot of people do is they will have their children reuse diapers or keep using diapers longer than they should, which causes health and behavioral issues with those children.”

You can donate at all of the Brown County Library branches as well as Pomp’s Tires stores in Green Bay and De Pere. Monetary donations are accepted, as well.

You can find more information and a link to make donations online on the Brown County United Way website.

