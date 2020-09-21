Advertisement

A WARM START TO FALL

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wild fire smoke has returned to our skies... This final night of summer will be mild with temperatures in the 50s. As a weakening boundary moves across the area a few spotty showers (some thunder?) will occur overnight and into the start of Tuesday. Otherwise Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with highs well into the upper 70s. Autumn officially begins at 8:30 am.

Another t’shower chance returns late Wednesday night into Thursday. But the BEST chance chance for rain will be Saturday, Sunday and Monday. While temperatures this week will be mild, chilly 50s and 60s return early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few spotty showers later on. A rumble of thunder? LOW: 54

TUESDAY: An early shower, then decreasing clouds. Slightly humid. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Warm and slightly humid with increasing clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun with spotty rain showers... especially WEST. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms arrive late. Breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy and Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. A few passing showers. HIGH: 65

